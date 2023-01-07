Mother of Tristan Thompson died suddenly

The mother of former NBA player Tristan Thompson died suddenly on Thursday.

TMZ reported Friday that Thompson’s mother Andrea suffered a heart attack at home in Toronto on Thursday. She was taken to a local hospital where medical workers try to resuscitate her, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Tristan flew from Los Angeles to Toronto after learning about what happened with his mother.

Thompson played in the NBA from 2011-2022. The 31-year-old is from Toronto and was the No. 1 overall draft pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011. He sepnt the first nine seasons of his career with the Cavs and then bounced around to four different teams over his final two seasons. He reportedly received interest from the Nets before this season, but he remains a free agent.