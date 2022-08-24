Tristan Thompson could get chance with 1 notable NBA team?

Tristan Thompson’s time in the spotlight may not be over just yet.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets are looking to add a veteran backup center. Scotto adds that the ex-NBA champion Thompson is thus a name to keep an eye on for the Nets.

Brooklyn can now look ahead to filling out the rest of their roster after star player Kevin Durant surprisingly reversed course on his request for a trade. Energetic 23-year-old center Nicolas Claxton was an important re-signing for the Nets this offseason, but the team has virtually no center depth beyond that other than the unproven 20-year-old Day’Ron Sharpe.

Thompson, 31, averaged 6.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season in limited work between the Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls. He could be a dandy signing for Brooklyn as a strong rebounding and intangibles player who is respected as a veteran and even played for several seasons with Nets guard Kyrie Irving in Cleveland. Just make sure you don’t ask Thompson to shoot any jumpers.