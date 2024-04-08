Myles Turner goes viral for hilarious quote about TJ McConnell

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner went viral on Sunday for a great quote about teammate TJ McConnell.

McConnell unexpectedly went off in Sunday’s win over the Miami Heat, scoring 22 points and contributing five assists in 27 minutes of action. After the game, Turner suggested that McConnell took it personally that the Heat had “white boys guarding him.”

Turner on McConnell: "I think he takes it personal when he sees white boys guarding him. That's just another thing I see from him too. He wants to be THE white boy." — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) April 8, 2024

“I think he takes it personal when he sees white boys guarding him,” Turner said. “That’s just another thing I see from him too. He wants to be the white boy.”

Evidently, McConnell did not think much of being guarded by the likes of Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro.

McConnell has long been regarded as a quality backup point guard, but has drifted in and out of the rotation this year. A significant backcourt injury has helped him get more playing time and he has been on a hot streak, as Sunday’s game was his 15th double-digit point effort in his last 18 games.