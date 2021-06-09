Natre Bjorkgren fired as Pacers head coach

The Indiana Pacers are once again searching for a new head coach after just one season with Nate Bjorkgren.

Bjorkgren was informed on Wednesday that he has been fired, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The Pacers are expected to look for a more experienced coach to replace him.

Bjorkgren was hired as Indiana’s head coach last October after spending time as an assistant coach under Nick Nurse with the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals in Bjorkgren’s first season on the staff, which helped him gain notoriety.

Wojnarowski noted that Bjorkgren had “lost the locker room and much of the organization.”

The Pacers went 34-38 this season. They lost the second play-in game to ultimately miss out on the playoffs. Pacers president Kevin Pritchard recently indicated that the team felt Bjorkgren has a very high basketball IQ but may not be suited for a head coaching role.