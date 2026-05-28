NBA cracks down on tanking with new rule

The last few seasons in the NBA have brought the tanking discussion into focus.

The 2025-26 NBA season was no exception, with multiple teams trying to increase their odds in the lottery, and fines were even handed down to the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers .

Now, the NBA and Commissioner Adam Silver are trying to eliminate such tanking actions, and the NBA Board of Governors passed new anti-tanking rules, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Some of the changes that will take effect include the lottery going from 14 to 16 teams, a relegation zone including penalties for the top-three teams, and flattened odds, among others.

The NBA makes an unprecedented move in American pro sports league by punishing the very worst teams in the draft lottery and creating a new system to incentivize winning — after months of meetings and conversations among league, ownership and team stakeholders. A radical response… https://t.co/GBKrZzc69x — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 28, 2026

The "3-2-1 lottery" is named to represent the number of lottery balls per team. Teams with a bottom-three record — the relegation area — have only two lottery balls. Teams that do not qualify for the playoffs or play-in tournament in spots four through 10 receive three lottery… https://t.co/H1BYVdQGra — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 28, 2026

The league’s anti-tanking measures are something that has picked up a lot of steam lately, and the new changes will begin in the 2027 NBA Draft and last through 2029, for now.

Here’s an interesting tidbit from Charania: “No one will be able to win the No. 1 in consecutive years or be able to win three consecutive top-five picks.”

This year, the Washington Wizards landed the top pick, and they were one of three teams with 14% odds, which was the highest.

So, at long last, Silver and the NBA have cracked down officially on the tanking efforts.