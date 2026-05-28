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NBA cracks down on tanking with new rule

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Adam Silver speaking
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver talks to media before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The last few seasons in the NBA have brought the tanking discussion into focus.

The 2025-26 NBA season was no exception, with multiple teams trying to increase their odds in the lottery, and fines were even handed down to the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers.

Now, the NBA and Commissioner Adam Silver are trying to eliminate such tanking actions, and the NBA Board of Governors passed new anti-tanking rules, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Some of the changes that will take effect include the lottery going from 14 to 16 teams, a relegation zone including penalties for the top-three teams, and flattened odds, among others.

The league’s anti-tanking measures are something that has picked up a lot of steam lately, and the new changes will begin in the 2027 NBA Draft and last through 2029, for now.

Here’s an interesting tidbit from Charania: “No one will be able to win the No. 1 in consecutive years or be able to win three consecutive top-five picks.”

This year, the Washington Wizards landed the top pick, and they were one of three teams with 14% odds, which was the highest.

So, at long last, Silver and the NBA have cracked down officially on the tanking efforts.

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