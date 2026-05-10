AJ Dybantsa had interesting reaction to the draft lottery results

AJ Dybantsa was on hand for Sunday’s NBA draft lottery, and the potential No. 1 pick had a muted reaction to the outcome.

Dybantsa watched as the Washington Wizards landed the first overall pick, doing so for the first time since 2010. If fans were looking for Dybantsa to offer any clues about how he was feeling, they came away disappointed, as Dybantsa did nothing more than gently nod.

Admittedly, it’s probably best practice for Dybantsa to avoid reacting too strongly either way. If he reacted negatively, it would create a major talking point.

There is also a chance that Dybantsa will not even be the pick. He is regarded as the most likely selection, but the Wizards could justifiably go with someone like Darryn Peterson instead.

The Wizards actually represent a solid landing spot for Dybantsa if they do pick him. He will immediately be joining Trae Young , Anthony Davis , and Alex Sarr on a fairly talented roster, and the Knicks landing this pick might actually help the Wizards keep Davis long-term.