Patrick Beverley had ruthless tweet about NBA referee burner account situation

Patrick Beverley could not resist posting an extremely Patrick Beverley tweet this week.

The Chicago Bulls guard had fans rolling with his Twitter post on Saturday referencing the recent burner account allegations involving veteran referee Eric Lewis. The NBA has launched an official investigation into Lewis for his supposed use of a Twitter burner to defend himself. You can read about that entire saga, including how the alleged burner was discovered, here.

Beverley got in on the fun by cheekily tweeting, “[Y’all] Laughed at me when I grabbed the camera, yea aight.”

Laughed at me when I grabbed the camera 📷 yea aight 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 27, 2023

That is a reference to the unforgettable scene from earlier this season when Beverley, who was on the Los Angeles Lakers at the time, brought a camera up to Lewis during a game to protest a crucial missed call. Beverley would get a technical foul from Lewis for the stunt but also ended up etching his place into meme history forever.

The NBA is not investigating Lewis for anything that he did while working games but rather for possibly “commenting on officiating publicly without authorization” (a violation of league rules). Still though, that was a pretty hilarious tweet from Beverley about the whole situation. Beverley’s ex-teammate LeBron James also had a notable reaction to the Lewis saga.