Reporter names surprising candidate for NBA expansion franchise

There has been a rise in rumors about possible NBA expansion in recent years, which has led to speculation about which cities might be in line for a new team. Seattle and Las Vegas have been popular candidates, but they may not top the list.

ESPN’s Marc J. Spears said on Monday’s “NBA Today” that Mexico City is viewed as a viable candidate for NBA expansion, citing the size of the market and the initial success in putting a G League team there.

An NBA team in Mexico City? @MarcJSpears says expansion is a real option 👀 "Move to the side Las Vegas. Move to the side Seattle. Mexico City … is a legit contender when the NBA talks expansion." pic.twitter.com/NjGxeAejmg — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 14, 2022

“This is the fifth-largest city in the world,” Spears said. “There’s 33 million people. There’s over 30 million people that can watch their games or have access to the G League Capitanes games on ESPN Mexico. They have a 22,000 seat arena. This would be five times bigger than New York — the biggest market in the NBA if they joined. From what I’m hearing, (deputy commissioner) Mark Tatum said Mexico City is in consideration.

“Move to the side, Las Vegas. Move to the side, Seattle. Mexico City, which also can open the door to Latin America, is a legit contender when the NBA talks expansion.”

If the NBA were to expand to 32 teams as has been talked about, there would still be room for another franchise. Las Vegas has some powerful backers, while Seattle probably has the best argument after the departure of the SuperSonics a decade and a half ago.

Despite that, one can see why the NBA would be so intrigued by Mexico City. It is a lucrative market to potentially tap into and could grow the league’s popularity internationally, so it will inevitably be considered.