Reporter names surprising candidate for NBA expansion franchise

November 14, 2022
by Grey Papke
Adam Silver speaking

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver talks to media before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

There has been a rise in rumors about possible NBA expansion in recent years, which has led to speculation about which cities might be in line for a new team. Seattle and Las Vegas have been popular candidates, but they may not top the list.

ESPN’s Marc J. Spears said on Monday’s “NBA Today” that Mexico City is viewed as a viable candidate for NBA expansion, citing the size of the market and the initial success in putting a G League team there.

“This is the fifth-largest city in the world,” Spears said. “There’s 33 million people. There’s over 30 million people that can watch their games or have access to the G League Capitanes games on ESPN Mexico. They have a 22,000 seat arena. This would be five times bigger than New York — the biggest market in the NBA if they joined. From what I’m hearing, (deputy commissioner) Mark Tatum said Mexico City is in consideration.

“Move to the side, Las Vegas. Move to the side, Seattle. Mexico City, which also can open the door to Latin America, is a legit contender when the NBA talks expansion.”

If the NBA were to expand to 32 teams as has been talked about, there would still be room for another franchise. Las Vegas has some powerful backers, while Seattle probably has the best argument after the departure of the SuperSonics a decade and a half ago.

Despite that, one can see why the NBA would be so intrigued by Mexico City. It is a lucrative market to potentially tap into and could grow the league’s popularity internationally, so it will inevitably be considered.

NBA
