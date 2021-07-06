NBA Finals Game 1 bumped off Tampa ABC channel for storm coverage

Game 1 of the NBA Finals are being played on Tuesday night, but one ABC station in Tampa is changing on which station the game is airing.

ABC Action News in Tampa announced Tuesday that they were moving the game to an alternate channel. Tropical Storm Elsa will be covered live and in full on the over-the-air ABC channel.

So if you live in the Tampa area, here are the channels where you can find Game 1 between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks:

UPDATE for all those wanting to watch Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight. https://t.co/aXxWAV1UZI pic.twitter.com/XxONJVUZmJ — ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) July 6, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be a game-time decision for the contest. He missed the final two games of the conference finals against the Hawks due to his knee injury.