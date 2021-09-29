NBA issues big threat to unvaccinated players

NBA players may not be able to play in certain games this season if they chose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the league, players who are unable to play due to vaccination status will not receive their game checks.

Many have been wondering what will happen in New York City and San Francisco, where unvaccinated individuals currently are not allowed inside sports arenas, indoor restaurants and other venues. NBA spokesman Mike Bass said Wednesday that if unvaccinated players cannot play in games in those cities, they will not be paid.

In response to an inquiry about what will happen to players who miss games due to executive orders governing vaccinations in NYC & SF, NBA spokesman Mike Bass said, “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) September 29, 2021

Kyrie Irving is not vaccinated. The Brooklyn Nets star said this week that it is a personal choice he is not willing to discuss, though he did speak somewhat openly about his skepticism of modern medicine. One report claimed a teammate is working on convincing Irving to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Andrew Wiggins, who plays for the Golden State Warriors, is another player who is not vaccinated. He is also being pushed by a teammate to get the shot.

The vaccine topic has become a polarizing one in the NBA leading up to the season. LeBron James said this week that he will not try to influence any of his peers one way or the other. Regardless of what anyone’s opinion is, there’s no denying the vaccination status of players could have a major impact on the 2021-22 season.