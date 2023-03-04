NBA issues response to Ja Morant gun video

The NBA issued a response to an Instagram video of Ja Morant flashing a gun.

In a statement, NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed that the league is aware of the video and is investigating.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass: “We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 4, 2023

The NBA is looking into the video that Morant shared on Instagram early Saturday. In it, the Memphis Grizzlies guard flashes a gun while partying at a club. This comes in the same week that he was accused of flashing a gun at a 17-year-old after a fight at his home.

This is not the first time the NBA has had to look into some troubling behavior involving Morant. Earlier in the season, they investigated an incident involving Morant, his entourage, and the Indiana Pacers, but they ultimately found nothing to act on.