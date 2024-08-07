Former NBA lottery pick announces his retirement at age 32

After 10 career NBA seasons, one ex-lottery pick is ready for the Hamptons.

Former NBA guard Jeremy Lamb announced in a post to Instagram on Wednesday that he is retiring from basketball. Lamb said that it was “time to catch another dream” and thanked all of those who helped him along the journey.

Here is Lamb’s full post.

The 32-year-old Lamb was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2012 draft and spent the first three seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder as a complementary piece off the bench to the likes of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. Lamb later went on to play for the Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, and Sacramento Kings as well (but had not made an NBA appearance since the 2021-22 season).

Also a former NCAA champion with UConn in 2011, Lamb retires with career averages of 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. On top of that, he will go down in history as having one of the best NBA buzzer-beaters of all-time.