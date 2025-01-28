NBA makes interesting decision with draft

The change that the NBA implemented with last year’s draft is apparently becoming a permanent one.

The NBA announced on Tuesday that the 2025 draft will once again be a two-day event. The first round will take place on Wed., June 25 while the second round takes place on Thurs., June 26 (with both rounds being nationally televised).

The NBA announced today that the NBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm will take place on Wednesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. pic.twitter.com/wMjnflFuZX — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 28, 2025

The NBA Draft, which has been televised since 1980, first moved to a two-day format last year. Many assumed at the time that the move stemmed from Bronny James (the son of LeBron James) being a projected second-round draft pick. While Bronny did indeed go at No. 55 overall to the Los Angeles Lakers, the NBA has decided to keep the two-day run going this year as well.

This year’s draft class is regarded as far stronger than the 2024 class. The NBA is also experiencing a well-documented drop in ratings right now, so the two-day draft format appears to be here to stay.