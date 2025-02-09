Ex-NBA No. 2 overall pick arrested for trying to board plane with marijuana

A former No. 2 overall pick got himself into some trouble at the airport this weekend.

Tim Everson of the Manhattan Mercury reported on Sunday that ex-NBA forward Michael Beasley was arrested Sunday morning at the Manhattan Regional Airport in Kansas. Beasley was reportedly found with just under six grams of marijuana while attempting to board a plane.

Everson adds that Beasley was booked on a charge of marijuana possession and subsequently released on $750 bond.

Now 36 years old, Beasley was an All-American in college during his one year at Kansas State and ended up going with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft to the Miami Heat (over the likes of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, and Brook Lopez). Beasley, known as a high-scoring forward, failed to live up expecations in the pros though and lasted just two seasons in Miami before being traded. He would also go on to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and the Los Angeles Lakers in his NBA career.

Beasley did have somewhat of a successful second act in China, playing there for four seasons, making multiple CBA All-Star teams, and winning a CBA championship on the Guangdong Southern Tigers in 2019. But he hadn’t played professionally at all since 2022 with the Shanghai Sharks.

Basketball fans likely remember that Beasley already had issues with marijuana during his career as an active NBA player. He was arrested multiple times for marijuana possession in the early 2010s and was also suspended by the NBA for a drug violation many years later.