NBA reports no new positive coronavirus tests for players inside bubble

NBA players have been living inside their bubble campus in Orlando for two weeks now, and the arrangement appears to be limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, the NBA announced that zero players out of 346 have tested positive for COVID-19 since the last time test results were shared on July 13.

At this time last week, the NBA announced that two players had tested positive for COVID-19 since teams reported to the bubble at Walt Disney World. Those players never cleared quarantine protocol and were isolated off-campus, so they never came into contact with anyone else inside the bubble.

With the NBA season set to tip off in a week, the bubble approach appears to be working as planned. We’ve already seen some examples of the league taking quarantine protocol very seriously, and the diligence is paying off.