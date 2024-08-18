NBA player goes viral for bizarre blindfolded 1-on-1 game

NBA players are infinitely better than the average person at basketball. But probably not even an NBA player could overcome the handicap of being blindfolded on the court, right?

Toronto Raptors sharpshooter Gradey Dick recently put that to the test. The 20-year-old took on basketball trainer Peter Danyliv in a game of blindfolded 1-on-1.

The game went about as poorly as you might have expected. Scratch that, it went worse. See for yourself.

Dick was airballing jumpers and hook shots by several feet. He also failed to channel his inner Cedric Ceballos as he botched a handful of dunk attempts.

At one point, the Raptors wing even hit Danyliv with a dream shake, only to miss the shot a few yards wide of the rim.

The “SpongeBob SquarePants” music playing in the background couldn’t have been more appropriate for the video.

Dick hasn’t been afraid of becoming the butt of the joke ever since he was drafted. He’s already gained notoriety for his ridiculous draft day suit and his rather interesting jersey swap with Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black last season.