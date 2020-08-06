Report: NBA players are using anonymous hotline to file complaints

NBA players may be averse to being regarded as snitches, but that is not stopping them from using the anonymous tip hotline in the bubble, according to a report.

Chris B. Haynes reported on TNT Thursday that multiple players have been using the hotline.

“Sources informed me that multiple players are personally calling commissioner Adam Silver to issue their complaints about things they are seeing in the bubble,” Haynes said during a TV report.

The anonymous phone line is there for players to report instances of other players not following proper health and safety protocol inside the NBA’s campus in Orlando, Fla., all in the interest of maintaining the bubble as a Covid-19-free zone. So far, they have managed to avoid an outbreak within the bubble, and have had a few consecutive weeks of zero positive tests for the virus.

There were some jokes about who would be using the hotline, but it turns out many players are taking matters seriously and don’t view it as “snitching” because of how much is at stake, and how much of a total cooperation is required.