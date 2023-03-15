NBA announces punishments for Bucks-Kings altercation

The NBA is having a busy day of handing down discipline.

The league announced on Wednesday that Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles has been suspended for one game over his altercation with Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez at the end of Monday’s game between the two teams. Lopez also received a fine of $25,000 over the incident.

The altercation occurred right as Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was dribbling out the ball in the closing seconds of Milwaukee’s 133-124 victory. Lyles took an unnecessary shove at Antetokounmpo, and Lopez went over to confront him, leading to a ruckus between the two teams (video here).

The suspension for Lyles, who is averaging 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game off the bench for the Kings, means that he will not play on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls. As for Lopez, this is not the first brouhaha that he has gotten into this season.