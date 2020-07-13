Kelly Oubre Jr. gave some NBA Bubble advice that backfired

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. gave some advice about the NBA Bubble in Orlando that backfired.

On Saturday, Oubre tweeted some advice to his fellow NBA players living in the Disney World bubble. Oubre told players they could order outside food via Postmates and meet the delivery driver at the hotel entrance.

Kelly Oubre inadvertently taking out the competition by getting guys quarantined for ordering postmates lol I love the NBA Bubble so much pic.twitter.com/puRlXNftIu — Andy (@CervezaCynic) July 13, 2020

Such an action is actually a violation of the league’s bubble policy on keeping away any contact with outsiders. But some players may have taken the advice by that point.

Sacramento Kings center Richuan Holmes violated the NBA Bubble’s policy by meeting a food delivery driver and now has to quarantine for another eight days.

Oubre ended up deleting his tweet advising players to order outside food and replaced it with this:

Nevermind lol — t$unami (@KELLYOUBREJR) July 12, 2020

Yep, nevermind. Holmes learned that lesson the hard way.

Is Oubre going to come up with other tricks to get opponents to breach the bubble during the season to serve as an advantage to his Phoenix Suns? Let’s hope not, as that would be bad for the entire bubble.