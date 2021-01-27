Beloved NBA reporter Sekou Smith receives tributes after his death

Beloved NBA TV reporter Sekou Smith died due to complications from COVID-19. The popular reporter received numerous tributes online following his death at age 48.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called it “crushing news” and said Sekou has been part of the NBA family for a long time.

Steve Kerr: "I just heard the news about Sekou Smith. I'm just devastated. Crushing news. Sekou has been part of the NBA family for a long time…Just another awful day and we're all so saddened." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 27, 2021

Numerous fellow reporters and members of the media shared their thoughts on the late Smith.

Thank you for your brotherly friendship, humor, honesty and compassion. Glad we had a chance to tell each other we loved each other three weeks ago. You were a gift to this Earth as a friend, father and a man Sekou Smith. Rest In Peace to my brother. Prayers to your wife & family pic.twitter.com/mqjnZyEHNz — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 26, 2021

Sekou Smith was one of the good ones, y'all. His love and enthusiasm for the game of basketball was unmatched. I loved talkin' hoops with him at NBA TV. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Turner Sports team. This hurts. pic.twitter.com/4hXa1VyJCI — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) January 26, 2021

RIP Sekou Smith!! Condolences to his family!! He was always a great person! — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) January 27, 2021

Sekou Smith was one of the most solid individuals that I’ve ever came across during my playing career!!! Always had positive things to say and mostly importantly always kept it we lost a GREAT man today. My Prayers are with his Wife, Children and the rest of his family! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 27, 2021

Sekou Smith was the very best of us. Smart. Funny. Unflinching. Full of good. A lot of days and nights on the road with him – Bubble, Finals, Olympics, wherever – and always this: Photos of his kids playing ball, or graduating, or leaving for college. Godspeed, my friend. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2021

I can’t believe I’m l writing this now — been crying for hours — but I will truly miss my boy @SekouSmithNBA. I will miss all of the laughter you’ve gifted me during the last two decades. Truly. Please pray for his family. #SekouSmith pic.twitter.com/vxiTvC8ort — KelleyLCarter (@KelleyLCarter) January 26, 2021

Sekou Smith was one of the kindest souls you could ever meet. Always willing to share his time with any that asked. So sad. He’ll be sorely missed. Condolences. May he RIP — Jorge Sedano (@Sedano) January 26, 2021

I can't fathom the news about Sekou Smith. Devoted father, hard worker, quietly reasonable NBA-TV commentator, great companion. We went out to Ray's On The River in ATL a couple of years ago and told stories for hours. He was right about so many things. This is such a tough one. — Mark Whicker (@MWhicker03LANG) January 26, 2021

Hard to process. An impeccable human being. Rest In Peace, Sekou Smith. pic.twitter.com/7MwOMyOAB3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2021

Sekou Smith was kind and welcoming for no reason at all, the type of person who made you happier just to be around. My thoughts are with his family on this heartbreaking day. It’s just so hard to process that he is gone. It was an honor to have known him. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) January 27, 2021

I will never forget the kindnesses that Sekou Smith showed me. My heart feels broken. In his memory I’ll share something he once told me:

“Write whenever the mood hits, write about whatever you want to write about and never hold back.” — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) January 26, 2021

May we all be as kind, as talented, as hardworking, as in love with the game and the craft as much as Sekou Smith. — Mirin Fader (@MirinFader) January 26, 2021

Last week, Stan Van Gundy sent his thoughts about Smith, when the reporter was battling COVID. Unfortunately, Smith has died.

Stan Van Gundy started his press conference sending thoughts and prayers to https://t.co/KaK1ABaOnm and NBA TV’s Sekou Smith who is battling COVID. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 20, 2021

Smith was a Senior Analyst for NBA Digital and had been with Turner since 2009. Prior to that, he covered the Hawks for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and the Pacers for the Indianapolis Star. He was a graduate of Jackson State University.