Beloved NBA reporter Sekou Smith receives tributes after his death

January 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Sekou Smith

Beloved NBA TV reporter Sekou Smith died due to complications from COVID-19. The popular reporter received numerous tributes online following his death at age 48.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called it “crushing news” and said Sekou has been part of the NBA family for a long time.

Numerous fellow reporters and members of the media shared their thoughts on the late Smith.

Last week, Stan Van Gundy sent his thoughts about Smith, when the reporter was battling COVID. Unfortunately, Smith has died.

Smith was a Senior Analyst for NBA Digital and had been with Turner since 2009. Prior to that, he covered the Hawks for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and the Pacers for the Indianapolis Star. He was a graduate of Jackson State University.

