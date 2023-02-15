NBA Skills Challenge competition will have 1 surprising participant

The NBA is throwing a real curveball with this year’s Skills Challenge field.

On Tuesday, the league announced the participants (split into three teams) for the All-Star Weekend competition. Giannis Antetokounmpo and his two brothers Thanasis and Alex will form an “Antetokounmpos” team. There will also be a “Jazz” team (comprised of Utah Jazz trio Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler) and a “Rooks” team (comprised of rookies Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, and Jabari Smith Jr).

Since the three Antetokounmpo brothers already participated in last year’s Skills Challenge, the big surprise there is the inclusion of Kessler. The seven-foot rookie center has been a revelation for the Jazz this year with his superb interior play and shot-blocking. But Kessler is not much of a ball-handler or playmaker (0.8 assists per game) nor is he a long-range shooter (with zero total three-point attempts to this point of his NBA career).

Nevertheless, Kessler will get a chance to strut his stuff in front of his home crowd with All-Star Weekend taking place in Salt Lake City. He probably can’t do worse than this guy did at last year’s All-Star Saturday night.