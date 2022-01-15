Report: NBA told Kings to stop trolling Russell Westbrook with music

The NBA continues to get softer by the day.

The Sacramento Kings trolled the heck out of Russell Westbrook on Wednesday night by playing a song called “Cold as Ice.”

The song had a special meaning towards Westbrook, who has been cold from the field and struggling with his shot. Westbrook fired back against the Kings by pointing out how well he played previously in his career, suggesting they’re being opportunistic.

Whatever the case, it doesn’t look like the Kings will be able to get away with the stunt any longer.

KXTV’s Sean Cunningham reported on Thursday that the NBA told the Kings to cut it out and that what they were doing couldn’t continue.

As much fun as it was to see a visiting player like Russell Westbrook of the Lakers last night identified as the “Cold as Ice” player of the game, a source with the NBA tells me that the bit used by the Kings will not be allowed to continue. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) January 13, 2022

That’s sad.

In our original post on the subject, we wrote that if it were an opposing fan, Westbrook would have had the fan ejected. It looks like the same principle applies in this case.

We have seen players take issue with mascots; players get fans ejected; and now we have trolling music being cut out. What’s next, all fans will be required to be silent during competition like it’s tennis or golf?

H/T Barstool Sports

Photo: Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) in action during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports