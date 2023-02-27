Former Top 10 pick set to hit NBA buyout market

A former top-10 NBA Draft pick could be helpful to a contender down the stretch after agreeing to a buyout.

Center Nerlens Noel has agreed to a buyout with the Detroit Pistons, making him a free agent, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. He will be free to sign with any team and be eligible for the playoff roster.

Center Nerlens Noel and the Detroit Pistons have completed a contract buyout, his agent @GeorgeLangberg tells ESPN. Noel can join a team and become eligible for a playoff roster. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 27, 2023

The Pistons acquired Noel in what was essentially a salary dump trade on the part of the New York Knicks. They have scarcely used the center all season, as he has appeared in just 14 games. The 28-year-old is far from washed up, however, as he averaged just shy of 25 minutes per night for the Knicks over the previous two seasons. His size and skillset could certainly be beneficial to a contending team.

There were reports in December that one particular team had looked into acquiring Noel. They could certainly be interested again now that he is available for nothing.