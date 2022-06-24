Nets owner had noteworthy Twitter ‘like’ amid trade rumors

There has been a lot of talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially blowing up their roster this offseason, but team owner Joe Tsai may have dropped a hint that he is not concerned about his star players skipping town.

Numerous reports this week have indicated that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are uncertain about their futures in Brooklyn. One fan on Thursday sent a tweet about trusting general manager Sean Marks and said “team and culture” are more important than “any one player.” Tsai “liked” the tweet.

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai’s Twitter likes: “Team and culture > any one player” 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/aUckIHbCxI — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 23, 2022

Tsai probably only “liked” the tweet because it said something positive about Marks and Nets culture. However, it is possible that he was agreeing with the fan’s message, which seemed to be that the Nets will be fine if Irving and/or Durant leave.

Irving has reportedly given the Nets a list of potential trade partners. If he does not exercise his player option for next season or opts in to facilitate a sign-and-trade, Durant will likely want out of Brooklyn as well.