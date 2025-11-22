Nets teammates caught on hot mic arguing over rebound

In a lighthearted moment during the Brooklyn Nets’ impressive 113-105 victory over the Boston Celtics in the Emirates NBA Cup on Friday night, teammates Nic Claxton and Michael Porter Jr. provided viral entertainment with an exchange over a rebound caught on a hot mic.

Midway through the first quarter at TD Garden, as a missed shot caromed off the rim, Claxton positioned himself for the board while repeatedly yelling, “I got it!”

“I GOT IT! I GOT IT! GODAMN! GODAMN MIKE!”



— Nic Claxton really wanted this rebound, but MPJ intervened. 🤣🤣🤣



(via @MrBuckBuckNBA)



pic.twitter.com/EQ2PzsHPOa — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 22, 2025

Porter Jr., however, swooped in and secured the rebound himself. A hot mic captured Claxton’s frustrated reaction.

“I got it! I got it! Goddamn,” he yelled. “Goddamn it, Mike!”

The playful outburst, seemingly far from signalling tension, highlighted the duo’s competitive fire on a night when both shone brightly. Porter Jr. poured in a game-high 33 points, while Claxton notched his first career triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists, helping Brooklyn stave off Cup elimination.

Social media erupted in laughter, with many fans jokingly calling for an investigation into their phones amid ongoing NBA betting scandals involving player props like rebounds.

“Bro definitely betting,” one user quipped, echoing the tongue-in-cheek paranoia sweeping the league.

No harm done — the Nets improved their chemistry and walked away winners.