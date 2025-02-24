New development emerges in Marcus Jordan DUI case

There has been a notable new development in the DUI case involving Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan.

TMZ Sports reported on Monday that prosecutors have updated a charge against Marcus stemming from his arrest earlier this month for driving under the influence. Marcus had originally been charged with cocaine possession in addition to DUI with property damage and resisting arrest.

However, the results of a field test conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on the substance that Marcus was found in possession of revealed that it was actually ketamine and not cocaine. As such, the cocaine possession charge has been updated and replaced with a ketamine possession charge (with the other two charges against Marcus remaining intact).

The report by TMZ notes that the updated charge may end up working in Marcus’ favor. While cocaine is classified as a Schedule II drug in the state of Florida, ketamine is classified as a Schedule III drug, meaning that it comes with lighter penalties.

Marcus, a 34-year-old former college basketball player for the University of Central Florida, was arrested on Feb. 3 in Orange County, Fla. after getting his Lamborghini SUV stuck on nearby train tracks. Some troubling details later emerged about the arrest, including that Marcus was visibly intoxicated and allegedly got combative with officers, even telling them at one point that “I’m Michael Jordan’s son.”

Days after the arrest, Marcus entered an official plea of “not guilty” to the charges. He has also been in trouble with the law already before, getting arrested back in 2012 after a drunken argument with two women outside of a hotel in Omaha, Neb.