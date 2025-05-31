How much money Zion Williamson accuser is seeking in lawsuit revealed

Zion Williamson’s accuser is apparently seeking damages well into the eight figures.

The New Orleans Pelicans star Williamson is the subject of a disturbing new lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court this week by a woman claiming to be Williamson’s ex-girlfriend. The woman is accusing Williamson of “abusive, controlling, and threatening behavior” over the course of their alleged relationship from 2018-23.

In the lawsuit, the woman (identified only as a “Jane Doe”) also claims that the two-time NBA All-Star forward Williamson forced her to have sex with him on multiple occasions and once even aimed a loaded gun at her head. You can read the full troubling details of the lawsuit here.

Michael Wright of ESPN shared a notable update on Friday about the lawsuit against Williamson. Wright reports that the woman is seeking “anywhere from $18 million to $50 million.” That reportedly encompasses monetary damages, including punitive damages, for emotional distress.

Williamson, now 24, was just 18 years old and still in college at Duke University when his relationship with the plaintiff allegedly began. The plaintiff made other disturbing claims in the lawsuit as well, including that Williamson supposedly choked her and threatened the lives of both her and her family members.

Meanwhile, Williamson’s legal team has since issued a scathing public response to the lawsuit. They called the claims “categorically false and reckless” and noted that Williamson only had a “consensual, casual relationship” with the plaintiff that ended “years ago.” Additionally, Williamson’s legal team said that the former No. 1 overall pick intends to file a countersuit against the plaintiff for defamation.