Report: Knicks eyeing Victor Oladipo trade

The New York Knicks haven’t had much veteran talent on the roster these last few years. GM Scott Perry may be looking to change that however.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported on Monday that the Knicks are eyeing the possibility of acquiring Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo in a trade. Perry, formerly of the Orlando Magic front office, helped draft Oladipo in 2013 and is said to still be “enamored” with him.

The 28-year-old Oladipo had to work back from his quad injury this season. He still averaged 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game though. An All-Star in 2018 and 2019, Oladipo is under contract for next season.

Recent rumors claim that Oladipo would like to move on from Indiana. The Knicks make for a good trade partner, as they have a wealth of young assets and draft picks to offer up. They also have a need on the wing alongside RJ Barrett and boast Oladipo’s former Magic teammates Elfrid Payton and Moe Harkless on the roster.