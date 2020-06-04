Report: Knicks will interview Mike Woodson for head coaching job

The New York Knicks have had five head coaches since Mike Woodson, and now the merry-go-round could be coming full circle.

Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Thursday that the Knicks will interview Woodson for their head coaching vacancy in addition to Tom Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson, and current interim coach Mike Miller.

The head coaching search is now set to begin with the Knicks not receiving an invite to the NBA’s restart in Orlando, officially ending their season. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Thibodeau is a frontrunner for the job right out of the gate.

As for Woodson, he served as head coach of the Knicks from 2012 to 2014 and actually enjoyed a moderate degree of success. He went 109-79 (.580) with the team and led them to their most recent playoff appearance. This is not the first time the Knicks have shown interest in reuniting with Woodson either.