Nigeria basketball trashes Stephen A. Smith over comments about team

July 12, 2021
by Grey Papke

Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith is under fire again for comments he made on ESPN, this time about the Nigerian men’s basketball team.

On Monday’s edition of “First Take,” Smith criticized Team USA for losing to Nigeria in an exhibition game over the weekend. In doing so, Smith came across to some as mocking and mispronouncing the names of several Nigerian players, including his reference to “some dude Gabe Nnamdi who goes by ‘Gabe Vincent’ for the Miami Heat.”

Nigeria Basketball fired back at Smith on Twitter, calling the segment “pure disrespect” and “low, even for you.”

They weren’t done there, either. Nigeria claimed another win on Monday, this time with a 23-point win over an Argentina team ranked fourth in the world in the latest FIBA rankings. The twitter account didn’t miss the chance to go after Smith a second time.

Smith faced plenty of criticism for some other things he said on Monday’s show as well. He refused to back down in the face of that criticism, though it remains to be seen if he’ll offer any further response on this topic.

