Nikola Jokic had lavish gifts for Serbia teammates after Olympic bronze win

Nikola Jokic is definitely in a giving mood this summer.

EuroHoops reports this week that the Denver Nuggets star Jokic spent up on some lavish gifts for his Serbia teammates following their bronze medal victory at the Paris Olympics. He reportedly bought Rolex watches costing $32,500 each for all 11 of his teammates. That comes out to a total of $357,500 spent by Jokic.

Serbia took home just their third Olympic medal ever in men’s basketball by winning the bronze with a 93-83 win over Germany during the third-place game this summer. Jokic was loving life after the win and even went viral for some of his great antics celebrating the Olympic medal.

The three-time NBA MVP Jokic is entering the second year of a five-year, $276 million supermax contract with the Nuggets, so $357,500 is really just a drop in the bucket for him. But it is still very cool to see Jokic taking care of his Serbian teammates, including one who may just join him in Denver.