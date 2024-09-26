 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 26, 2024

Nikola Jokic goes viral for his hatred of NBA Media Day

September 26, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Nikola Jokic looks ahead

May 4, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) on the bench in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game one of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic really dislikes NBA Media Day, and he is not afraid to show it.

Jokic went viral for his disinterested response to media questions during Thursday’s media availability. The three-time MVP was asked if things had changed from him compared to his first appearances at media day early in his career, but he made clear that he sees the whole thing as a waste of time and has no idea what the purpose of it is.

“No, every year is the same thing and I don’t know why we are doing it every year,” Jokic said. “Everything is the same. Completely the same thing.”

There are probably other players that feel the same way as Jokic, but not everyone can actually voice it. Jokic just does not care. It is no secret that he is not fond of talking to the media, especially in a setting where there aren’t even any games to discuss yet.

Jokic spends most of his non-basketball free time watching horse racing in Serbia. One gets the distinct impression he would much rather be doing that than dealing with reporters.

Article Tags

Nikola Jokic
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus