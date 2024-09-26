Nikola Jokic goes viral for his hatred of NBA Media Day

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic really dislikes NBA Media Day, and he is not afraid to show it.

Jokic went viral for his disinterested response to media questions during Thursday’s media availability. The three-time MVP was asked if things had changed from him compared to his first appearances at media day early in his career, but he made clear that he sees the whole thing as a waste of time and has no idea what the purpose of it is.

Joker isn’t a fan of media day 😅 (via @nuggets) pic.twitter.com/3hcWhookB6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2024

“No, every year is the same thing and I don’t know why we are doing it every year,” Jokic said. “Everything is the same. Completely the same thing.”

There are probably other players that feel the same way as Jokic, but not everyone can actually voice it. Jokic just does not care. It is no secret that he is not fond of talking to the media, especially in a setting where there aren’t even any games to discuss yet.

Jokic spends most of his non-basketball free time watching horse racing in Serbia. One gets the distinct impression he would much rather be doing that than dealing with reporters.