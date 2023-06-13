Nikola Jokic delivers all-time quote about his draft snub

Nikola Jokic went from being the No. 41 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft to becoming a two-time league MVP and now NBA champion. Jokic was so lowly regarded in 2014 that when he was drafted, a Taco Bell commercial was playing.

Who could ever forget the moment that the Nuggets’ fortunes changed and Denver drafted Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/Q94ESA4nb0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2023

Jokic was asked about that snub during an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews after winning the NBA Finals on Monday night. He delivered an all-time quote in response.

“They didn’t believe in the fat boy. It seems like it worked out. Don’t bet against the fat boy,” Jokic said.

Nikola Jokic just had an all time quote about his doubters: “They don’t believe in the fat boy. Don’t bet against the fat boy.” Legendary quote ‼️🏆 pic.twitter.com/uCc83fx5Qx — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) June 13, 2023

That is a great quote.

Though he may have been a fat boy during his youth, he is in good condition now. The 6-foot-11 Denver Nuggets center nearly averaged a triple-double during the regular season while playing 33.7 minutes per game.

Don’t bet against the fat boy.