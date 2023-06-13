 Skip to main content
Nikola Jokic delivers all-time quote about his draft snub

June 13, 2023
by Larry Brown
May 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game one of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic went from being the No. 41 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft to becoming a two-time league MVP and now NBA champion. Jokic was so lowly regarded in 2014 that when he was drafted, a Taco Bell commercial was playing.

Jokic was asked about that snub during an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews after winning the NBA Finals on Monday night. He delivered an all-time quote in response.

“They didn’t believe in the fat boy. It seems like it worked out. Don’t bet against the fat boy,” Jokic said.

That is a great quote.

Though he may have been a fat boy during his youth, he is in good condition now. The 6-foot-11 Denver Nuggets center nearly averaged a triple-double during the regular season while playing 33.7 minutes per game.

Don’t bet against the fat boy.

Nikola Jokic
