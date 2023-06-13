Nikola Jokic delivers all-time quote about his draft snub
Nikola Jokic went from being the No. 41 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft to becoming a two-time league MVP and now NBA champion. Jokic was so lowly regarded in 2014 that when he was drafted, a Taco Bell commercial was playing.
Who could ever forget the moment that the Nuggets’ fortunes changed and Denver drafted Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/Q94ESA4nb0
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2023
Jokic was asked about that snub during an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews after winning the NBA Finals on Monday night. He delivered an all-time quote in response.
“They didn’t believe in the fat boy. It seems like it worked out. Don’t bet against the fat boy,” Jokic said.
— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 13, 2023
Nikola Jokic just had an all time quote about his doubters:
“They don’t believe in the fat boy. Don’t bet against the fat boy.”
Legendary quote ‼️🏆 pic.twitter.com/uCc83fx5Qx
— NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) June 13, 2023
That is a great quote.
Though he may have been a fat boy during his youth, he is in good condition now. The 6-foot-11 Denver Nuggets center nearly averaged a triple-double during the regular season while playing 33.7 minutes per game.
Don’t bet against the fat boy.