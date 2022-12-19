 Skip to main content
Nikola Jokic pulled savage move on fan after monster game against Hornets

December 18, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Nikola Jokic walking by a fan

Nikola Jokic had ten total assists on Sunday night, but he missed out on the opportunity for another one after the game.

The Denver Nuggets star Jokic put up all-you-can-eat-buffet numbers against the Charlotte Hornets, popping off for a massive 40-27-10 triple-double. Jokic, whose team also pulled out the 119-115 victory, became the first player since Wilt Chamberlain nearly five-and-a-half decades ago to post those stats in a single game.

After the game however, Jokic’s form slipped a bit. As Jokic was leaving the court following his postgame interview, a Nuggets fan (ironically, in a No. 15 Jokic jersey) tried to get his attention. Unfortunately, the two-time MVP left him hanging before fist-bumping some other fans and then exiting the floor.

In fairness to Jokic, it looked like the fan was having a hard time deciding whether to go for the autograph attempt, the high-five, or the fist-bump. He tried all three, but by that point, the moment with Jokic had already passed.

The fan had to learn the hard way that it is tough to get anything from NBA players on nights when they are in the zone like Jokic was on Sunday. Earlier this month, another Western Conference star also curved an autograph-seeker after a big night.

