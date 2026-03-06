Former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick bust is making a comeback

One of the most notorious draft busts of the last decade wants to give it another go.

Former NBA guard Markelle Fultz is attempting a pro basketball comeback. The NBA G League announced on Friday that Fultz’s rights have been acquired by Raptors 905, paving the way for him to play in the G League.

Still only 27 years old, Fultz was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2017 by the Philadelphia 76ers. But that ended up being an ill-fated choice as Fultz lasted just two seasons in Philly, averaging a meager 7.7 points per game overall. Meanwhile, several other members of the 2017 draft lottery went on to become future All-Stars (including Jayson Tatum, De’Aaron Fox, Lauri Markkanen, Donovan Mitchell, and Bam Adebayo).

Fultz’s time with the 76ers was ultimately done in by a shoulder injury (later revealed to be thoracic outlet syndrome) that completely derailed his shooting form. He did managed to have a decent run with the Orlando Magic though from 2019-24, averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 assists per game overall (albeit largely as a role player).

Last season, Fultz did get an opportunity with the Sacramento Kings, making 21 spot appearances for them off the bench to close out the regular season. But Fultz had been unsigned up to this point of the 2025-26 campaign as his professional basketball career was seemingly ending with a whimper.

Alas, that is not the case just yet though as Fultz is returning to pro basketball in the NBA G League. A little over a year ago, Fultz was drawing interest from a major NBA team, and he will obviously be hoping to use the G League as a springboard for a potential return to the Association in 2026-27.