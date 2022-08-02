Former lottery pick signs with Celtics

A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league.

Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday.

Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent time in China playing for the Shanghai Sharks.

Vonleh entered the NBA as the No. 9 overall pick by Charlotte in 2014. The Indiana product was traded to Portland in 2015 in the Nicolas Batum deal.

The 26-year-old big man averaged 25.3 minutes per game during the 2018-2019 season with the Knicks. He averaged 8.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game during that season, which was when he had his greatest amount of playing time ever in the league.

Now Vonleh will try to put together a good showing during training camp and land a roster spot with the defending Eastern Conference champions.