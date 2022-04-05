Notable ex-LeBron James teammate wants him back in Cleveland

One prominent NBA player would like to see Cleveland host a landmark third installment of the LeBron James story — The Return of The King.

In an interview this week with FanSided, Cleveland Cavaliers five-time All-Star Kevin Love said that he wants James to come back to the Cavs.

“I mean, that’s like a storybook ending for him,” said Love of James, his old teammate. “I don’t want to project what he may or may not want to do, but where our team is trending and how we’re set up to win for a very long time and how much, you know, Cleveland and Akron and all of Ohio loves him. It’d be great to get Bronny [James] over here too and then we’ll call it a day.”

As it stands right now, the Los Angeles Lakers star James can become a free agent in 2023 (which is also when Love’s contract with the Cavs will expire). The 43-36 Cavs are also way ahead of the 31-47 Lakers in the standings right now and have a much brighter outlook than the Lakers for the coming years.

James and Love were teammates in Cleveland from 2014 to 2018. Though their relationship was not always a perfect one, they won the NBA title in 2016 together and remain close friends. But while Love may want James back on the Cavs, the same is not necessarily true for everyone else in the organization. There are already some signs that the Cavs would prefer to move on from James for good.

Photo: Jan 21, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports