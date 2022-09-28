Notable ex-NBA guard set to replace Dwyane Wade on TNT

TNT has decided to replace Flash with J-Crossover.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Wednesday that retired ex-NBA guard Jamal Crawford is set to succeed future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade on TNT’s Tuesday crew. The 42-year-old Crawford will join a team that already includes Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, and Adam Lefkoe.

Crawford played in the NBA for 20 seasons, winning three Sixth Man of the Year Awards. He is also a highly-regarded figure who was once named NBA Teammate of the Year. Crawford spent time with nine different teams over his career, including the Atlanta Hawks (TNT’s studio is located in Atlanta). Additionally, Crawford has already made guest appearances for the network.

"James has to be the guy, next to the guy."@JCrossover talks about James Harden's struggles in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/G97YZGx2gY — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 1, 2022

The crew had a shootout and @JCrossover broke one of the cameras 😬 pic.twitter.com/5FNfhPymkD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 8, 2022

News had broken broke earlier this month that the retired Miami icon Wade was leaving TNT after spending the last three years on their Tuesday crew. As a contemporary with a similar vibe, Crawford feels like a great choice to succeed Wade.