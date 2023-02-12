Nuggets adding impact point guard on buyout market

The Western Conference-best Denver Nuggets are loading up for a title run.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday that veteran point guard Reggie Jackson is finalizing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets and plans to sign with the Nuggets upon clearing waivers. Jackson was just traded to Charlotte by the LA Clippers (along with a second-round pick) in exchange for center Mason Plumlee.

The 32-year-old Jackson, who has averaged 14.4 points per game over the last two NBA seasons combined, should be a quick-serve offense guy off the bench for Denver. He will likely function as the backup point guard behind Jamal Murray and effectively replaces Bones Hyland, who was just traded by the Nuggets to (incidentally) Jackson’s former team, the Clippers.

Denver already leads the West at 39-18 this season and now looks to be stacking up depth for the postseason. It appears that Jackson, who is still going for his first career NBA title, picked them over another top contender.