Nuggets coach had great quote about facing Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have dealt with a revolving door of players all season, leading some to believe they’ll have to “learn on the fly” during the NBA Playoffs. But don’t tell that to Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone because he isn’t buying it.

Asked by a reporter about Golden State potentially lacking a rapport, Malone shot back and shut down the notion immediately.

“Learning on the fly, my [expletive],” Malone said, via Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “Those guys have a lot of experience together. So sell that iceberg to somebody else.”

The Nuggets and Warriors have squared off multiple times in the playoffs over the past decade, so Malone knows a little something about their chemistry. And as it turns out, he was spot on anyway.

Golden State smoked Denver in Game 1, walking away with a dominating 123-107 victory.

“It’s a scary sight when we really get going,” Klay Thompson said, via ESPN. “This is really only our first time really playing together.”

Things went from “learn on the fly” to “scary sight” real fast. Now it’s up to Malone and the Nuggets to adjust on the fly or risk heading home much earlier than they desired.