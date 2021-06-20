Nuggets fan who was pummeled by ‘Suns in 4’ guy shares his side

The Phoenix Suns fan who pummeled two Denver Nuggets fans during the Western Conference semifinal series between the two teams has basically become a celebrity. The guys on the losing end of the scrum? Not so much.

One of the Nuggets fans who felt the wrath of “Suns in 4” guy — aka Nick McKellar — spoke about the incident during an interview this week. He admitted to pouring a beer on McKellar’s head while the two were exchanging trash talk, which really escalated things. He also said the only mark McKellar left on him was a scratch on his nose.

You can see the interview clip below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language:

How am I just seeing this??? pic.twitter.com/9nYoFDD1Uq — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) June 20, 2021

The Nuggets fan also threw a sucker-punch at McKellar. McKellar then swung at him repeatedly and took a shot at his friend. He then became internet famous for yelling “Suns in 4!” at the two Denver fans as they retreated. You can see the video here.

Of course, the Suns did complete the sweep of the Nuggets. Devin Booker then tracked McKellar down and hooked him up with tickets to the Western Conference Finals between Phoenix and the Los Angeles Clippers. McKellar received a hero’s welcome when he attended Game 1.