Nuggets fans taunt Joel Embiid with 3-word chant

A chant from Denver Nuggets fans that broke out Tuesday proves Joel Embiid remains as vilified as ever in Colorado.

The Nuggets dominated the Philadelphia 76ers in their interconference matchup at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. Embiid missed the game due to swelling in his left knee.

With the Nuggets leading the Sixers by over 30 points in the fourth quarter, the home fans began to collectively taunt the injured Cameroonian.

“Where’s Embiid at? Where’s Embiid at?” fans chanted.

Embiid’s longtime rival Nikola Jokic tallied 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in the 144-109 Nuggets win. Jokic’s stat line marked his fourth straight game with a triple double.

There was once a legitimate debate between which center between Embiid or Jokic was the better player to build around. While Embiid could still be just as dominant when he’s on the court, it’s hard to argue against Jokic based on availability alone.

The 76ers center has played in just 13 games so far this season following his 39-game campaign last year. Embiid has never played over 68 games in a single season since he was drafted in 2014.

It’s no surprise Nuggets fans are looking for Embiid, given that the 76ers big man has also not stepped foot on the court in Denver since 2019.

On the other hand, Jokic has been the exact opposite when it comes to health. The Nuggets star has never played in fewer than 69 games in a single season.