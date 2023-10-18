Nuggets GM appears to call out reporter over controversial comment

Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth made headlines for his recent criticism of one of his former players. The 47-year-old executive apparently was not anticipating his comment to be made public.

Booth was interviewed by The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor this offseason following the Nuggets’ championship win in June. O’Connor’s article published Monday included a controversial quote from Booth involving two players — former Nuggets guard Bones Hyland and current starting small forward Michael Porter Jr.

Booth explained his decision to trade Hyland to the Los Angeles Clippers midway through last season. The Nuggets GM painted an unflattering picture not just of Hyland, but of Porter Jr. as well.

“I knew you couldn’t have two guys that couldn’t guard, and we couldn’t have two guys that were young and kind of more ‘me guys,’” Booth told O’Connor. “[Porter Jr.] makes $30 million. He’s one of the best shooters in the NBA. So, Bones, there’s no place for you.”

Booth’s brash statement soon made the rounds on social media. He addressed his comment Tuesday during the ESPN2 broadcast of the Nuggets-Clippers preseason game.

Booth did not deny the authenticity of the quote. However, he did appear to call out O’Connor for including a quote that the Nuggets exec believed to be off the record.

“Under no circumstances would I make or approve of those kind of comments for public consumption. That’s not my character, as a person or an executive,” Booth said.

Calvin Booth addressed the quotes that circulated in yesterday’s story on the ESPN2 broadcast: “Under no circumstances would I make or approve of those kind of comments for public consumption. That’s not my character, as a person or an executive.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) October 18, 2023

Reporters often cultivate relationships with players, coaches, and team executives to gain the very access that Booth granted O’Connor. However, not all comments said to a reporter outside of media-sanctioned events are meant to be released to the public. Booth clearly felt as though his statement on Porter Jr. and Hyland fell under that protection.