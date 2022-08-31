Nuggets hiring notable former player in reunion

The Denver Nuggets are giving off some 2005 energy this week.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Nuggets have hired former NBA guard Andre Miller to be the head coach of their G League team, the Grand Rapids Gold. Miller replaces another ex-NBA guard, Jason Terry, who left to join the Utah Jazz organization earlier this offseason.

The 46-year-old Miller, played 17 seasons in the league. Six of those seasons came with the Nuggets (from 2003 to 2006 and again from 2011 to 2014). Denver made the playoffs every year that Miller was on the team (excluding Miller’s final season with them in 2013-14 where the Nuggets traded him in the middle of the year).

Miller retired in 2016 and ranks 11th all-time in NBA career assists. Though he once blew up on a Nuggets coach while he was in Denver, Miller has now become a Nuggets coach himself (though for their G League affiliate).