Nuggets trade candidate causes stir with social media move

One player might be as good as gone in Denver.

Nuggets guard Bones Hyland caused a commotion this week with an interesting move on his social media pages. Hyland seemingly removed all traces of the Nuggets from his Twitter and Instagram accounts (his bios had previously stated #DenverPG). It also appears Hyland unfollowed the team.

Bones Hyland has removed all association with the Denver Nuggets from his social media bios and has unfollowed the Denver Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/RMgwRxe6an — Unbiased NBA Fan (@nonbiasednbafan) January 31, 2023

The 22-year-old Hyland has been the subject of intensifying trade rumors in recent days. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday that Denver is in “active” conversations around Hyland ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

A trade of Hyland, who has improved on many of his averages this season after earning All-Rookie Second Team honors last season, would be a real stunner. He is still has two-and-a-half seasons left on his rookie deal and brings grit and fearlessness to the Western Conference-best Nuggets in a sizable role off their bench.

But it seems that Denver is starting to have concerns about Hyland. Most notably, Hyland has reportedly had clashes with one top Nuggets figure.