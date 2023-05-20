 Skip to main content
Officials miss travel on Max Strus late in Game 2

May 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
The officials in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat missed a travel by Max Strus on Friday night.

Strus was inbounding the ball with his Heat leading 107-105 and 21.1 seconds left. He took a few steps to the right before passing the ball in to Gabe Vincent.

Vincent was fouled and sent to the free throw line, where he made both of his free throws to put the Heat up 109-105. They won the game 111-105 to go up 2-0 in the series.

Maybe officials don’t usually call that, but that was a violation by Strus that should have been called. It would have given Boston the ball down by two with 21 seconds left, which would have changed things.

Sure, blaming Grant Williams for mismanaging his interactions with Jimmy Butler is easy, but the Celtics were still very much in the game when that call was missed.

