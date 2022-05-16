 Skip to main content
Old Luka Doncic quote goes viral after upset of Suns

May 16, 2022
by Darryn Albert
May 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during game three between the Clippers and the Mavericks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic appears to have had his Michael Jordan moment in the middle of Dallas’ playoff series against Phoenix.

An old Doncic quote went viral after his Mavericks pulled off the shocking beatdown upset of the Suns in Game 7 on Sunday to advance to the Western Conference Finals. After Game 5 of the series, which Phoenix won, Doncic walked off the court apparently disgusted with the trash that the Suns were talking. He was heard saying, “Everybody acts tough when they’re up,” as he headed for the locker room.

After that moment, at which point the Mavericks trailed in the series 3-2, Doncic unleashed fire and brimstone on the Suns and sent them home. He dropped 33 points in a 113-86 slamming of the Suns in Game 6 and then outdid himself with 35 points in an even bigger 123-90 rout in Game 7 (during a game that took place in Phoenix no less).

The Suns, especially star guard Devin Booker, were talking a lot of trash at Doncic’s expense during Game 5. It turns out though that all that chirping only hastened their playoff demise in the end.

