Old Steph Curry quote goes viral after Warriors clinch Finals berth

In addition to “Chef Curry” and “The Baby-Faced Assassin,” it may be time to christen Steph Curry with another nickname — “Stephstradamus.”

After the Golden State Warriors clinched an NBA Finals berth on Thursday, an old quote from the Warriors star Curry went viral. Speaking last year amid Golden State’s loss in the 2021 play-in tournament, Curry boldly declared that “you don’t wanna see us next year.”

Steph Curry put a PSA out to the league last season saying “you don’t want to see us next year” and subsequently led the Golden State Warriors to the 2022 NBA Finals. There is no leader greater than him in NBA history 🐐 pic.twitter.com/MIrd2gsJe4 — UNANIMOUS GS9  (@StephhWurry) May 27, 2022

It turns out that Curry was 110 percent correct in his assessment. With Klay Thompson back from injury, Andrew Wiggins ascending to All-Star status, and Jordan Poole having a breakout year, Curry and Draymond Green now have weapons stacked on weapons surrounding them again. Now that they have a full week off before the NBA Finals start, the Warriors could even be getting the likes of Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala returning to the lineup as well.

Though the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics still has yet to be decided, the Warriors look like the team to beat right now. Even scarier is that Curry seems fully in his element once again.