Old video of Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole goes viral amid big extension news

Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole appear to have spoken their big paydays into existence some four months earlier.

Word broke on Saturday that the Golden State Warriors All-Star swingman Wiggins had secured a four-year, $109 million contract extension from the team. The news came just hours after Poole, Wiggins’ teammate on the Warriors, landed an even more lucrative extension from the Warriors.

In the wake of all that money being thrown around in the Bay Area, an old video of Wiggins and Poole went viral. After the Warriors knocked off the Boston Celtics in the Finals this past season, Poole went on Instagram Live during the locker room celebration. Poole brought Wiggins into the video, and the two giddily told each other that, “You about to get a bag!” before finally agreeing instead that, “We about to get a bag!”

Poole and Wiggins called it back in June 💰🗣️ pic.twitter.com/DWhPpp8iEn — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 15, 2022

Get a bag the two teammates did, as they have now locked down roughly $250 million combined in new extension money. While Wiggins, a crucial end-to-end dynamo, and Poole, a fire-breathing young scorer, are very well-deserving of their respective extensions, they will cost the Warriors a whole submarine-load by way of luxury tax penalties.