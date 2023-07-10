New team enters trade mix for Pascal Siakam?

Pascal Siakam has had his name come up in trade rumors this offseason, and a new suitor appears to have entered the mix for the Toronto Raptors big man.

Siakam was not with the Raptors at the start of the Summer League, which has led to more speculation that he may want a change of scenery. Michael Grange of SportsNet reported on Monday that Toronto has been listening to offers and trying to gauge the trade market for Siakam.

The Atlanta Hawks are known to have interest in Siakam, but they are not the only team. Grange reports that the Indiana Pacers have also reached out to the Raptors about a potential trade.

Siakam, 29, is eligible for a 4-year, $192 million max contract extension this offseason. There has been no indication that the Raptors are looking to sign him to a new deal, which may be a factor in why he has stayed away from the team in the early part of the offseason.

The Raptors already lost Fred VanVleet in free agency, so they may want to rebuild even further.

Siakam averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game last season, earning his second All-Star nod. There was some social media activity from Hawks players last week that created a buzz, but no trade is in place as of now.